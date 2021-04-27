Sophia Institute Press logo

Under Siege

No Finer Time to be a Faithful Catholic

by Austin Ruse

The expected release date is Apr 27, 2021.

About this item

Decades as a Christian leader — most notably at the U.N. as president of the Center for Family & Human Rights — have earned writer Austin Ruse, once a Washington liberal with little faith, his share of defeats and triumphs. Perhaps most valuably, he has intuited keen tactical insights from his confrontations with the dark side of human nature. You come away from this groundbreaking book with the sense that Ruse knows the enemy better than the enemy knows himself.

Ruse carefully examines how the anti-Christian forces gained power over every elite institution in America. He exposes their most deviant plans for the future. He then issues his authoritative call to arms, brilliantly arguing that there is no finer time to be a faithful Catholic. God Himself called each of us to live in this time and place, to contribute to the renewal society and the Church, and to vanquish the enemies of civilization.

Ruse argues that each of us is called specifically to this battle and he provides a roadmap for fighting the major challenges American Christians now face. He identifies the vulnerabilities of the Leftists who appear so dominant today, and he pinpoints Catholicism’s most potent sources of resistance.

More than anything, Ruse argues that, as dark as these days seem to be, future generations will look upon this generation with envy that they could not have been here with us in these dangerous times when everything seems so lost.

Ruse lays it all out in these simple, balanced pages. The best days could be ahead for us, but only if we accept — and stick to — this plan to rebuild Christendom.

Carrie Gress photo

"With Ruse's signature wit,'Under Siege' reveals the good, the bad, and the downright ugly, but offers a fresh vantage point to embrace our challenges with joy and deep confidence in God, come what may."

Carrie Gress
Author of 'The Anti-Mary Exposed' and 'Theology of Home'
Anthony Esolen photo

"Austin Ruse's new book is a call to fight a crazed culture with that good cheer that has already won half the battle; and a reminder that God has placed us here, now, for His purposes, and we are to thank Him for the privilege. On, then!"

Anthony Esolen
Author, 'Sex and the Unreal City'
Paul Kengor, PhD photo

"Austin Ruse is a courageous and fearless fighter in a culture and country gone barking mad. He has suffered for standing by his beliefs, and yet remains an unafraid and cheerful warrior. The self-proclaimed champions of “tolerance” refuse to tolerate him. You can be sure they also will refuse to tolerate or even open this book. That’s even more reason for you to get it and see what Austin has to say."

Paul Kengor, PhD
Professor of political science and author of 'The Devil and Karl Marx'
Michael Walsh photo

"Societal collapse and the rise of a “woke” paganism that has become, in effect, the new American state religion, inspires in Ruse a Christian call to action and a pugnacious return to Church Militant first principles. 'Halos are hanging from the lowest branches of the trees,' he observes. 'Just reach up and grab one.'"

Michael Walsh
Longtime opera critic - Time Magazine, author - 'Last Stands: Why Men Fight When All is Lost'
John O'Sullivan photo

"We are living in a religious age. People don't realize that because our new religion is not Christianity but an odd syncretic blend of paganism, sexual polyversity, and scientism that doesn't really have a name. It replaced Christianity so gradually that most people didn't notice, but the courts, the media, and the government enforce it more and more strictly. It sows hatred and ruins lives. Austin Ruse describes its rise and our fall clearly, accurately, and powerfully."

John O'Sullivan
Senior Fellow at the National Review Institute
Scott Hahn photo

"The great temptation is to turn from current troubles and long for the past. But that’s not the way of Abraham or Moses or Augustine or Kolbe. Nor is it the way of this book, which offers us a clear path forward. Read it and fulfill God’s call to Joshua: 'Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go' (Joshua 1:9)"

Scott Hahn
Father Michael Scanlan TOR Professor of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization, University of Steubenville
Mike Aquilina photo

"Austin Ruse has very good news. You and I were not born too soon or too late. We are the spoiled children of Providence and living in the only Golden Age there will ever be for us. Everything I’ve read in history confirms the truth of this message. If you’ve felt dislocated, you’ll find your place in these pages. Read up and gain momentum for the years to come."

Mike Aquilina
Author of 'How Christianity Saved Civilization … and Must Do So Again'
Jay Richards photo

"The darkness of our moment is an opportunity for the light of the gospel to shine all the brighter! If you’re a faithful Catholic who feels like throwing up your hands and surrendering, you need to read this book."

Jay Richards
Author of 'The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe/
Michael Pakaluk photo

"I will be strongly recommending this great book to all my children, and putting it in the hands of every young man and woman I know, as the best guide to where we stand now, and why we are so blessed to be alive in these times. Thank you for this, Austin Ruse."

Michael Pakaluk
Author of 'Mary's Voice in the Gospel According to Saint John;' Professor of Ethics and Social Philosophy, The Catholic University of America
  • Pages: 208
  • Format(s): Hardback
  • ISBN: 978-1-64413-034-6
  • Product Code: 0346s
  • Availability: Pre-Order

